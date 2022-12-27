Sooke Potholes closed due to high water levels

The Capital Regional District made the announcement Tuesday (Dec. 26) afternoon

The Sooke Potholes Regional Park is closed temporarily due to high water levels, the CRD announced Tuesday (Dec. 27) afternoon. (Courtesy of District of Sooke)

The Capital Regional District is advising residents that Sooke Potholes Regional Park has temporarily closed due to high water levels.

The district made the announcement online early Tuesday (Dec. 27) afternoon, adding that water levels will be monitored without providing an estimated timeline for the park’s reopening.

