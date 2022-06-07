Sooke RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Blaze Lupton who was last seen on May 3 on the Pacific Marine Road near Lizard Lake, in Port Renfrew, B.C. (Courtesy Sooke RCMP)

Sooke RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Blaze Lupton who was last seen on May 3 on the Pacific Marine Road near Lizard Lake, in Port Renfrew, B.C. (Courtesy Sooke RCMP)

Sooke RCMP search for missing man near Port Renfrew

Blaze Lupton is 6-foot-1 with red hair and beard, possibly towing a blue and white cooler

Sooke RCMP hope the public can help them locate a man last seen either May 31 or June 3.

On Tuesday (June 7), RCMP issued an alert looking for Blaze Lupton, 30, who was last seen May 31 on the Pacific Marine Road near Lizard Lake in Port Renfrew. There’s a chance he was seen in that community on June 3, and police said he may have headed for Sombrio Beach towing a blue and white cooler.

Lupton is 6-foot-1 with shoulder-length red hair and a long red beard.

He was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, purple hooded sweatshirt, beige cargo shorts with purple striped pyjama pants underneath, black boots and a hat with “Bubba Gump Shrimp” branding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

