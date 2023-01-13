Sooke RCMP seek new commander

Staff Sgt. Brett Sinden transferred to Island District headquarters

Sooke RCMP is on the lookout for a new detachment commander.

Staff Sgt. Brett Sinden has been transferred to Island District headquarters. Sinden took over as detachment commander in 2019.

RELATED: Sooke's new RCMP commander

The process to replace Sinden is underway and part way through the application process, said RCMP Staff Sgt. Kevin Shaw, who has served as acting commander since Sinden left about a year ago.

“I anticipate a new commander identified by spring and in place shortly after,” Shaw said. “I have been acting in the commander position since it was vacated and will remain in the position until it’s filled. There has been no gap in this position, nor will there be.”

The Sooke detachment has 18 police officers, with 14 funded by the District of Sooke and four by the province.

Shaw said the Sooke detachment is currently managing two other vacancies. One constable is non-operational for a medical reason, and another is off on maternity leave and scheduled to return in August.

“We continue to work with Sooke’s mayor and council and the province to ensure adequate police services for the communities we serve to meet the short and long-term needs of those communities,” Shaw said in an email to Black Press. “We are grateful for the continued support of Sooke’s mayor and council as we work toward providing 24-hour policing for the community.”

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait said she believes the detachment is functioning well.

“We take public safety in the community very seriously, and we keep each other apprised,” Tait said.

She added vacancies can be filled when needed by the detachment.


news@sookenewsmirror.com
