Sooke RCMP is searching for a suspect after a May 26 indecent act on a BC Transit bus. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Sooke RCMP is searching for a suspect after a May 26 indecent act on a BC Transit bus. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Sooke RCMP seeks suspect after indecent act on transit bus

Suspect got off the bus May 26 at Sooke and Kangaroo

Sooke RCMP hopes to identify a man after a May 26 indecent act on a BC Transit bus.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers reiterated the search through a social media post Friday morning. The post noted the suspect left the bus and walked east at the intersection of Sooke and Kangaroo roads.

He is described as 5-foot-11 with a slim build, 17 to 25 years old and clean-shaven with short black hair. The man spoke with a South-East Asian accent. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage Champion brand baseball hat, a black Champion brand sweatshirt, light grey Puma sweatpants, white sneakers, and a dark-coloured backpack.

Anyone with information can report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

READ ALSO: Rigby reporting for duty: Greater Victoria girl names newest RCMP dog

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SookeWest Shore

Previous story
One-bedroom rent rises in May to an average of $1,870 a month in Victoria
Next story
Water main upgrade expected to delay Friday traffic on Interurban Road

Just Posted

Final line painting, including for bike lanes, has yet to be done on Shelbourne Street between Feltham Road, shown here, and McKenzie Avenue. The installation of concrete barriers to better protect cyclists from traffic, is slated for later this year. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Shelbourne bike-lane criticism prompts clarification from Saanich

A fire damaged or destroyed six vehicles parked in a carport at a James Bay apartment complex on June 16. (Courtesy VicPD)
Vehicles damaged in James Bay arson

The average monthly rent in Victoria last month of $1,870 for a one-bedroom unit was 13.4-per-cent higher than the same time in 2021, and was ninth-highest on a list of 35 Canadian cities. (Black Press Media file photo)
One-bedroom rent rises in May to an average of $1,870 a month in Victoria

Sooke RCMP is searching for a suspect after a May 26 indecent act on a BC Transit bus. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)
Sooke RCMP seeks suspect after indecent act on transit bus

Pop-up banner image ×