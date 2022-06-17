Sooke RCMP seeks suspect after indecent act on transit bus

Sooke RCMP hopes to identify a man after a May 26 indecent act on a BC Transit bus.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers reiterated the search through a social media post Friday morning. The post noted the suspect left the bus and walked east at the intersection of Sooke and Kangaroo roads.
He is described as 5-foot-11 with a slim build, 17 to 25 years old and clean-shaven with short black hair. The man spoke with a South-East Asian accent. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage Champion brand baseball hat, a black Champion brand sweatshirt, light grey Puma sweatpants, white sneakers, and a dark-coloured backpack.
Anyone with information can report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.
Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.