A single-vehicle crashed into a hydro pole around noon on Thursday

The DriveBC highway traffic camera looking south on Kangaroo Road at 12:15 p.m. on May 4. (DriveBC traffic camera)

All lanes are now open on Sooke Road after downed powerlines had forced a full closure at Kangaroo Road.

DriveBC tweeted at 1:40 p.m. that traffic was now moving in both directions.

Lines were taken down by a single-vehicle crash. The road was initially closed between Kangaroo Road and Gillespie Road as crews worked to clear the downed lines.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Police looking for witnesses after violent carjacking in Colwood

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsColwoodWest ShoreWestshore RCMP