Sooke Santa Run gives hope and help to needy families

Ready to roll. Sooke Fire Rescue decorated its trucks for Saturday night’s annual Sooke Santa Run. Donations are still being accepted online. (Contributed - Sooke Fire Rescue)

Forgive Santa if he looks a little tuckered out following a hectic Saturday night.

Mr. Claus spent the evening blitzing neighbourhoods throughout Sooke to collect donations for the Sooke Food Bank as part of Sooke Fire Rescue’s annual Santa Run in support of the Sooke Food Bank.

“Lots of people were very generous with their support, especially considering the difficult financial times many people are facing this year,” said Sooke Fire Rescue member Ashlene Aktarian.

“It makes a huge difference in helping families in our community. On behalf of everyone involved, a big thank you for your donation, whether it was an individual or a business.”

Aktarian said the combined effort began at the fire hall, where firefighters and their families decorated four trucks before they headed out on four different routes to visit as many neighbourhoods as possible.

“It was a combined effort, and we want to thank everyone for helping out,” she said. “We definitely covered as much of Sooke as we could. If you missed us, you can still make a donation at https://gofund.me/0ffc5060.”

