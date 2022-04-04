Sooke sets aside $2,500 for Indigenous art on fire truck

Sooke’s new fire truck will feature artwork from T’Sou-ke Nation.

The decals will be placed on the top sides of the truck.

Council allocated $2,500 for the artist honorarium and decal production.

District staff met with members of the T’Sou-ke Nation in February to receive their blessings and guidance for the project.

“It’s a great initiative. It will only enhance our relationship with the T’Sou-ke Nation,” Fire chief Ted Ruiter said.

It’s not the first time Aboriginal art will adorn a fire truck. The T’Sou-ke Nation crest is also on each door of Sooke fire trucks. Council also honoured the late councillor, Brenda Parkinson, with a truck bearing her name a few years ago.



