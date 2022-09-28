sig

Sooke’s property tax sale cancelled

seven properties on the auction block before owners stepped up and paid delinquent taxes

Sooke’s annual property tax sale was unnecessary for the fourth consecutive year on Monday.

Initially, seven properties were on the auction block before the owners stepped up and paid delinquent taxes.

The Local Government Act requires municipalities to sell properties whose taxes have not been paid for three years, and gives the tax collector authority to sell a property for the “upset price,” which equals all outstanding taxes and other costs.

