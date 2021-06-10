Sparrow development promises nine affordable homes for Victoria

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps (left), Mike Miller, president and CEO of Abstract Developments, Tavish Rai executive vice-president for Abstract, Coun. Marianne Alto and Joanne Linka of the Cridge Centre for the Family, break ground on the Hillside Avenue development. (Joshua Lawrence Studios)

The Sparrow is taking flight at 1301 Hillside Ave.

The Abstract Development project, approved by Victoria council in March 2020, broke ground June 4. The project will bring 49 units, including nine affordable homes in partnership with BC Housing, to the Oaklands neighbourhood.

“This development is close to shopping, transit and other services and sits perfectly between six of Victoria’s most diverse neighbourhood villages and centres, so you are just minutes from amazing experiences and everyday essentials,” Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said. “Affordability was a major factor in our council supporting this project.”

Construction is expected to begin immediately with project completion scheduled for spring 2023.

“We have been able to help nine people get into the market who might not have been able to as a result of the City of Victoria’s mayor and council’s leadership in using their housing policies with courage,” said Mike Miller, president and CEO of Abstract Developments. “As we all know, housing supply is not keeping up with demand and we need to work together to get more homes to market.”

