Special council meeting for OCP pushed into May by Sidney

Town of Sidney chief administrative officer Randy Humble said the target date for completion of the municipality’s new official community plan (OCP) continues to be June 2022.
His comment followed a decision to reschedule a special council meeting from April 28 to May 5, because the municipality’s OCP advisory committee did not complete its April 21 meeting, which involved reviewing public feedback and recommending revisions to the draft plan. The committee is scheduled to meet again April 28.
“Council values public input and the committee’s recommendations and did not want to proceed until the committee had completed their work,” Humble said. “The timeline for the OCP will be extended accordingly, but the target date for final adoption continues to be June 2022.”
The public feedback period on the OCP review ended April 11 following six weeks of formal input.
A joint statement submitted by the board of the Sidney Community Association in early April describes the draft as well intentioned, but “unfortunately flawed” in a number of respects.
Sidney last updated its OCP spelling out future land use in 2007.
