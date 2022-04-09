Spring cleaning: Oak Bay Lodge teardown begins

Work underway to determine best uses for the Cadboro Bay Road property

Teardown begins on the Oak Bay Lodge as the Capital Regional Hospital District and Island Health continue to whittle down appropriate uses for the site. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

With final stages of demolition underway, the Capital Regional Hospital District and Island Health expect to work on a financing and funding model this year to achieve a community vision for the former Oak Bay Lodge site.

A 2021 Island Health needs assessment showed programs that would be suitable for the 3.9-acre lot at 2251 Cadboro Bay Rd. include seniors housing and supports; primary and community care; intermediate and short-term housing; rehabilitation services; and some non-health-care uses such as affordable housing and independent seniors housing. The health authority has identified a seniors hub with other primary care as a priority.

The CRHD hosted two rounds of public consultation last year and a third round could come.

The project received input from 173 people at four electronic open houses, 14 in small group meetings, 850 completed surveys and 17 emails.

RELATED: Future uses up for debate as conversation continues on former Oak Bay Lodge site

The public would also have an opportunity to voice views during a rezoning application to the District of Oak Bay.

The 235-unit Oak Bay Lodge has been vacant since Aug. 14, 2020 when the last tenants were relocated to The Summit at Hillside Avenue and Blanshard Street.

The property has a pair of covenants on it dating back to its 1971 sale, which require it to be used as a retirement home and for the public good.

Follow the project at crd.bc.ca/project/oak-bay-lodge-redevelopment.

CRDIsland Healthoak bay