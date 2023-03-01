One Surrey resident measured nearly 30 cm of snow early Sunday morning (Feb. 26). Environment Canada says 20 to 30 cm fell throughout the Surrey area. (@Kylem87/ Twitter)

One Surrey resident measured nearly 30 cm of snow early Sunday morning (Feb. 26). Environment Canada says 20 to 30 cm fell throughout the Surrey area. (@Kylem87/ Twitter)

Spring on the doorstep, but winter storms threaten Metro Vancouver, parts of B.C.

Snowfall warnings cover the north and central coasts, boundary area between B.C. and Yukon

The official start of spring is under three weeks away but Environment Canada says another winter blast is hammering northwestern parts of the province and is expected to hit the south coast before Thursday.

Snowfall warnings cover the north and central coasts and regions along the boundary between B.C. and the Yukon.

Ten to 30 centimetres of snow is expected, while winds gusting to 110 km/h could batter coastal sections of the central coast before easing later today.

Special weather statements are posted for the inner south coast, including Howe Sound, Whistler, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The weather office says five to 15 centimetres is expected over higher elevations of the North Shore, west and central sections of the Fraser Valley and along the Sea-to-Sky corridor.

The accumulations come as forecasters say Tuesday’s unexpected snowfall left 15 centimetres at Victoria’s airport and eight at Vancouver International Airport while areas from North Cowichan to Squamish and Pitt Meadows recorded between three and six centimetres.

Counting Monday’s storm, Environment Canada says total snowfall at Vancouver’s airport in February was just under 22 centimetres, roughly 15 above normal, while totals since November have reached 78 centimetres, more than double the usual amount.

RELATED: ‘Tenaciousness of winter:’ Weather Network forecasts a delayed spring

Weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Woman suffers serious injuries after being hit by a car on the highway in Nanaimo
Next story
B.C. and Ottawa reach $27 billion health funding agreement

Just Posted

A protester can be seen in front of a pink-tusked mammoth on display inside the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria. (On2Ottawa/Twitter)
Climate protester paints Royal B.C. Museum’s iconic mammoth

Pamela Anderson signs autographs at a “Pamela, a Love Story” screening held at the TIFF Bell Light Box in Toronto on Feb. 7. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, George Pimentel
Vancouver Island icon Pamela Anderson holding book signing in Victoria

A crash had closed a portion of the Pat Bay Highway outside Sidney after a crash on Wednesday morning. (Courtesy of Google)
Pat Bay section reopened near Sidney after morning crash

A jackpot-winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in the Saanich North region. (Black Press Media file photo)
$55 million winning lottery ticket purchased in Greater Victoria