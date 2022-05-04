Spring show the cat’s meow in Sooke

After many years in Sidney, Cat Fanciers of B.C./Garden City Cat Club hosts its first show in Sooke on May14-15. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

An international cat show has found the purr-fect place for a move to Sooke.

After many years in Sidney, Cat Fanciers of B.C./Garden City Cat Club hosts its first show in Sooke.

Felines from B.C. Alberta, Washington State and California will put their best paw forward for this event, said Graham Marshall, a director with Cat Fanciers of B.C., a non-profit organization.

“There’s everything from household pets to exotic cats and everything in between,” said Marshall’s wife, CFOBC president Susan Marshall. “It’s highly competitive, with judges brought in for the event from all over North America under the auspices of the International Cat Association, the largest of its kind in the world.”

She said that bragging rights for ribbons, especially for household cats, are always hotly contested.

Proceeds from the event go toward the expense of bringing in international judges and supporting local rescue organizations.

The cost is $6 for adults and $5 for children six and up, with kids under five admitted free.

Those who bring along a donation of cat food, cat litter or cat care products receive a $1 discount.

The event takes place on May 14 at 9:30 a.m. and May 15 at 10:30 a.m., both days until 4 p.m. at the Sooke Community Hall at 2037 Sheilds Rd.

Graham said the people at the Sooke Community Hall and supporting organizations such as the Lions clubs have been supportive and easy to work with.

“The response from the community has been inspiring as well,” Susan added. “Once the word slowly spread about the move to Sooke, we were welcomed with offers of assistance from people we did not even know.”

Thousands of people have attended the show in the past, and the Marshalls are hoping for similar results for the show’s inaugural event in Sooke.

For more information on the organization, visit cfobc.org.



