RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3600 block of Roger Street on Tuesday, April 25. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3600 block of Roger Street on Tuesday, April 25. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Stabbing in Port Alberni leaves one dead, one in custody

Port Alberni RCMP says no threat to public after incident

A stabbing on Roger Street in Port Alberni has led to the death of one man and the arrest of another.

On April 25, the Port Alberni RCMP received a report of a stabbing that had occurred at a housing unit in the 3900 block of Roger Street. Frontline officers located a 59-year-old male victim with life-threatening injuries. The suspect, a man in his 60s, was located and arrested.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital a short time later, said Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer for the RCMP.

“These events are tragic for not only the family and friends of the victim, but the community as whole,” said Johns. “Officers from our Indigenous policing section have reached out to the community and are working with the family of the victim to ensure they have the supports they need at this time.”

Port Alberni’s Major Crime Unit has taken control of the investigation, said Johns.

RCMP say this is “an isolated incident with no threat to the general public” and they will not be making any further comments, due to the ongoing investigation.

