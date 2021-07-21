Trozzo Creek fire 7.5 km northeast of Winlaw in the B.C. Kootenay region, July 17, 2021. As of July 21 the fire is estimated at 1,100 hectares, out of control but not threatening structures. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Stay out of B.C. back country while fire risk high, Horgan urges

State of emergency is to help move people out of danger

B.C.’s fire evacuation situation is “nowhere near” the record fire seasons of 2017 and 2018, but caution when travelling is urgent and people should stay out of back country areas for now, Premier John Horgan says.

Asked about a back-country ban as was imposed in those years during a visit to the Castlegar fire centre Wednesday, Horgan said those decisions are in the hands of experts advising the government, just as the province-wide state of emergency declaration that took effect July 21. But he offered advice to anyone travelling, particularly in the southern part of the province where wildfires are growing due to high winds.

“To British Columbians generally, please, please stay out of the back country,” Horgan said.

more to come…

