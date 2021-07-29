Still no arrests or suspects identified in series of Saanich dumpster fires

July arson free so far; high temperatures prompt police to remind residents to keep cool

No arrests have been made following a string of dumpster fires that occurred in late June during the heatwave. Police remind residents to practice safety as another heatwave approaches. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich has not seen any suspected arsons in July, but a series of suspicious dumpster fires in late June remain under investigation by police.

No arrests or suspects have been identified yet.

June 28 saw a small fire in the 3200-block of Douglas Street, and another inside a dumpster in the 700-block of Tolmie Avenue.

Another was started on June 29 in the late afternoon inside a grease bin in the 3100-block of Tillicum Road, and again on June 30, the contents of a dumpster was lit on Dumeresq Street in the early morning.

Police said the positive news is that they have seen no arsons committed in July and remind residents to practice safety and fire prevention in light of another oncoming heatwave.

