Strong snow storm forecast for Highway 3

Allison Pass is expected to get between 15 and 20 cm of snow

A strong winter storm is forecast for this weekend.

The storm is expected to be particularly strong in the Highway 3 region, an area that has been plagued by weather issues for the last month.

From flooding to mudslides, Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton has been closed multiple times due to weather-related issues.

Between 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected along with 60 to 80 km/hr winds from Friday morning to Saturday afternoon. This weather pattern comes from a moist Pacific frontal system over the B.C. south coast.

The system will produce rainfall amounts of 30 to 60 mm for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Higher rainfall is possible near the North Shore Mountains and Howe Sound.

Freezing levels will range between 500 and 1000 metres with this system. Whistler and the high elevation mountain passes, particularly Highways 3, 5, and the Sea to Sky, can expect heavy snow.

The strongest winds are anticipated for Saturday morning.

During a provincial press conference on Thursday, Rob Fleming said those travelling Highway 3 for essential reasons need to be prepared for winter driving.

Okanagan residents have taken issue with the provincial road maintenance contractor AIM Roads after the snow started to fall across the region over the last several days.

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne says AIM has failed to meet expectations before. Coyne hopes that this time, the province and AIM will get serious about snow removal.

Highway 3 and 97 have seen a drastic increase in traffic since flooding and mudslides closed nearly all of the routes between the Lower Mainland and the Interior. The increased traffic has also brought an increase in deadly crashes — Highway 3 and 97 recorded five fatal collisions from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3.

READ MORE: Collision, material spill causing delays on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

READ MORE: Vehicle incidents stall traffic on Highway 3 West and Highway 5A, near Princeton

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. windstormOkanaganPrincetonsnowstorm