Strong wind warning issued for Greater Victoria

Winds gusting up to 90km/h expected overnight Friday into Saturday morning

Environment Canada is warning of strong, gusting winds headed for Greater Victoria.

The weather agency says the region will experience winds around 70 km/h, gusting up to 90 km/h, overnight Friday and into late Saturday morning.

Winds will combine with a forecast of rain and sub 10 C temperatures, caused by what Environment Canada calls an intense Pacific frontal system.

The windy weather should ease by midday Saturday.

