Strong winds set for B.C. as tree branches weakened by ongoing drought

A man jumps on a skimboard while riding on tidal pools at Spanish Banks as smoke from wildfires burning in B.C. and in the U.S. hangs over the downtown core, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

After several days of unseasonably sunny weather, it appears that strong winds are on the horizon across much of B.C. for Monday afternoon (Oct. 10).

In a special weather statement issued the same day, Environment Canada warned British Columbians that wind gusts up to 70 kilometres per hour could cause drought-weakened tree branches to break.

“These may give rise to injuries, damages, or power outages,” the notice reads.

The windy weather is forecast ahead of a cold front that is set to pass over southwest B.C., causing winds to shift west or northwest near noon. Areas impacted include almost all of Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland and the Interior.

Conditions will ease tonight as the front exits the province, the national weather agency said.

The Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast and West Vancouver Island areas are experiencing Level 5 drought conditions — the most severe in the province’s classification scale. Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of rain in a few communities in northern B.C., but weather is set to remain hot and dry in the majority of the province.

