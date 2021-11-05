UPDATE: Two units damaged in Johnson Street fire

Cause of fire under investigation

Emergency crews were called to 840 Johnson St. for a structure fire Friday morning.

Smoke was visible on the third floor of the building, said Victoria Fire Department battalion chief Brian Elvedahl. When crews arrived the sprinkler system had initially knocked down the fire.

Crew members entered the building and put out the fire. The affected floor was pressurized to remove smoke from the air.

Firefighters are checking for any hot spots remaining in the building.

The fire originated in a unit on the third floor, and a neighbouring unit was impacted by sprinklers going off.

Elvedahl told Black Press Media those units sustained quite a bit of water damage, and building management is considering relocating the affected tenants elsewhere in the building.

An investigator is on scene to determine the origins of the fire.

Officers are assisting with Victoria Fire Fighters with a structure fire in the 800-block of Johnson Street. #yyjtraffic will be disrupted. Please use an alternate route. #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) November 5, 2021

