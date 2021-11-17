Sudden death investigation closes downtown Victoria block

Victoria police officers have closed the 1200-block of Wharf Street to traffic while they investigate a sudden death Nov. 17. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police officers are investigating a sudden death in downtown Victoria Wednesday afternoon.

The department says officers have closed the 1200-block of Wharf Street to traffic while they investigate the scene, but that they don’t believe the death is suspicious.

More to come.

