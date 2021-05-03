Summer watering restrictions in effect for Greater Victoria

Check your house number before you water

Stage 1 water restrictions took effect across Greater Victoria on May 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victorians with lawns: set your timers. Lawn watering is now under schedule restrictions until Sept. 30 to conserve water use through the summer.

The Capital Regional District allows for a minimum $100 fine for infractions.

All the water for Greater Victoria comes from the Sooke and Goldstream reservoirs. If weather conditions threaten the water supply, the CRD could implement Phase 2 or 3 water conservation restrictions, cutting back watering rules even more.

ALSO READ: After dousing more than 40 beach fires, Saanich firefighters call for residents to cool it

Even-numbered houses may water lawns on Wednesdays and Saturdays, between 4 and 10 a.m., and 7 and 10 p.m. Odd-numbered addresses can water during the same hours on Thursdays and Sundays.

Plants and gardens can be watered any day between those hours.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ConservationWater