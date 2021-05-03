Summer watering restrictions in effect for Greater Victoria

Greater Victorians with lawns: set your timers. Lawn watering is now under schedule restrictions until Sept. 30 to conserve water use through the summer.
The Capital Regional District allows for a minimum $100 fine for infractions.
All the water for Greater Victoria comes from the Sooke and Goldstream reservoirs. If weather conditions threaten the water supply, the CRD could implement Phase 2 or 3 water conservation restrictions, cutting back watering rules even more.
Even-numbered houses may water lawns on Wednesdays and Saturdays, between 4 and 10 a.m., and 7 and 10 p.m. Odd-numbered addresses can water during the same hours on Thursdays and Sundays.
Plants and gardens can be watered any day between those hours.
