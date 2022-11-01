Sunday morning Brentwood explosion not believed to be criminal

The explosion took place in the parking lot of Anglers Marina in Central Saanich

Central Saanich Police Service continues to investigate the causes of an explosion Sunday morning that injured one person and damaged a vehicle. (Courtesy Central Saanich Police Services)

Authorities in Central Saanich continue to investigate an explosion involving a vehicle in Brentwood Sunday morning.

Const. Tristan Gentile of Central Saanich Police Service said in a release that authorities do not believe the incident to be of a criminal nature, adding authorities have no reason to believe that the public is at risk.

He made these comments after police as well as members of the Central Saanich Fire Department responded to the parking lot of Anglers Marina in Brentwood Bay just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning after receiving reports of an explosion.

“When police arrived on scene they found a yellow SUV with its roof buckled up and doors and glass blown out,” said Gentile. “A male located by the vehicle appeared to be suffering injuries sustained by the blast.”

Ambulance crews transported the person to hospital to receive treatment for unspecified injuries. Gentile added later that police could not release any information about the person at this stage, citing the ongoing investigation.

Gentile said police are now working with Central Saanich’s fire department to determine the cause of the explosion.

Central Saanich Fire Department Chief Kenn Mount Monday afternoon confirmed earlier comments that some kind, yet-to-be-determined gas caused the explosion. “We are still working with Central Saanich PD and Tech Safety to confirm the type,” he said.

