Maple syrup cans are seen at a sugar shack on February 10, 2017 in Oka, Quebec. Canada’s highest court says one of the men behind the infamous 2012 maple syrup heist in Quebec will have to pay a $9.1-million dollar fine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Maple syrup cans are seen at a sugar shack on February 10, 2017 in Oka, Quebec. Canada’s highest court says one of the men behind the infamous 2012 maple syrup heist in Quebec will have to pay a $9.1-million dollar fine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Supreme Court restores $9.1-million fine for Quebec maple syrup thief

Court says Quebec’s Court of Appeal was wrong to reduce fine to $1 million in 2012 theft

Canada’s highest court says one of the men behind the notorious 2012 maple syrup heist in Quebec will have to pay a $9.1-million fine.

In a unanimous decision today, the Supreme Court of Canada said Richard Vallières must pay a fine equal to the value of the stolen syrup — not just equal to the profit he made from it.

The Supreme Court says Quebec’s Court of Appeal was wrong to reduce his fine to $1 million.

Vallieres was found guilty in 2016 of fraud, trafficking and theft of 9,500 barrels of syrup between 2011 and 2012 from a central Quebec warehouse storing product from the province’s maple syrup producers.

The stolen syrup was worth more than $18 million, but Vallières said during his trial that he had sold it for $10 million and made a $1-million profit.

The Supreme Court says Vallières has 10 years to pay the fine, failing which he will serve six years in prison.

It reduced Vallieres’ $10-million fine by about $830,000, the amount he owed to the federation of syrup producers under a separate court order.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Supreme Court agrees to hear case involving fine for massive maple syrup heist

RELATED: Global maple syrup shortage forces Quebec to release half its strategic reserve

Law and justice

Previous story
Saanich finds compromise on pickleball court situation at Tolmie Park
Next story
B.C. Chinese community raises over $50,000 for museum destroyed in Lytton fire

Just Posted

The District of Saanich will be paving Shelbourne Street at McKenzie Avenue on April 2 for most of the day. (District of Saanich/Twitter)
Paving closure to impact Shelbourne Street in Saanich this Saturday

UVic Vikes David Waller, Benjamin Seshadri, Anton Kuipers and Jack Boden seen at the top of the podium following their 4 x 800-metre relay victory at the 2022 Canada West University Championships. The team will compete at nationals in New Brunswick from March 31 to April 2. (Courtesy of University of Victoria)
UVic Vikes track athletes chasing national gold starting Thursday

Panther Ryan Grambart (24) and General Brett Arnet along with rest of the respective teams will face off again Friday night at North Saanich’s Panorama Recreation Centre for Game 6 of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League finals after the Generals blitzed the Panthers 7-4 Wednesday. (Courtesy Christian J. Stewart Photography)
Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League finals return to North Saanich for Game 6

The floating structure moored off North Saanich’s Lillan Hoffar Park where a couple had lived on and off for several years is gone after Cold Water Divers removed it last week. (Black Press Media file photo)
Floating structure towed out of North Saanich bay after long dispute