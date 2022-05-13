In this Aug. 3, 2007, file photo, magic mushrooms are seen in a grow room at the Procare farm in Hazerswoude, central Netherlands. The Supreme Court of Canada has restored the acquittal of a Calgary man who attacked a woman while he was high on magic mushrooms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Peter Dejong

In this Aug. 3, 2007, file photo, magic mushrooms are seen in a grow room at the Procare farm in Hazerswoude, central Netherlands. The Supreme Court of Canada has restored the acquittal of a Calgary man who attacked a woman while he was high on magic mushrooms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Peter Dejong

Supreme Court restores man’s acquittal for magic mushroom-fuelled attack

Court ruled the section of the Criminal Code in question as unconstitutional

Canada’s highest court has restored the acquittal of a Calgary man who consumed alcohol and magic mushrooms and then violently attacked a woman while in a state of extreme intoxication.

The Supreme Court rendered judgments today for three cases that considered whether people who commit certain violent crimes can use the defence of automatism⁠ — a state of extreme intoxication to the point where they lost control of themselves.

Justice Nicholas Kasirer, who wrote the unanimous decision, says the section of the Criminal Code that barred the use of this defence for certain acts is unconstitutional.

Kasirer says the use of the Criminal Code section violated the Charter because a person’s decision to become intoxicated does not mean they intended to commit a violent offence.

The Charter was also violated because an accused could be convicted without the prosecution having to prove the person was willing or meant to commit the act.

The court also says that Parliament may want to enact a law to hold extremely intoxicated people accountable for violent crimes, to protect vulnerable victims, particularly women and children.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta man who took magic mushrooms found not guilty of assaulting professor

DrugsLaw and justicemental health

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Capital City Comic Con announces celebrity guests
Next story
Lindsay Buziak’s father sued for defamation against Victoria realtor

Just Posted

Lorraine Van Dyk has been a part of the Sooke Sports Council, which organizes sports activities for Grade 2 to 5 students at SD62 schools, for 33 years. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Retirement won’t slow down Sooke Sports Council president

Actor Denise Crosby is headlining a slate of celebrity guests at this year’s Capital City Comic Con in September. (Capital City Comic Con/Instagram)
Capital City Comic Con announces celebrity guests

Sahasi Erven plants a smaller flower flag for Ukraine at Fernwood’s Oneness Heart Park. (flagofflowers.ca)
Victoria campaign aims to create world’s largest Ukrainian flag of flowers

Sidney has asked to make substantial revisions to the draft Official Community Plan. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney making substantial revisions to its draft OCP