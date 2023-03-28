Manveer Singh Dhesi, 28, is wanted B.C.-wide on charges of assault, uttering threats and mischief. He lives in Surrey, but is known to hang out in Burnaby. (Photo courtesy of Burnaby RCMP)

Manveer Singh Dhesi, 28, is wanted B.C.-wide on charges of assault, uttering threats and mischief. He lives in Surrey, but is known to hang out in Burnaby. (Photo courtesy of Burnaby RCMP)

Surrey man wanted B.C.-wide on charges of assault and uttering threats

Manveer Singh Dhesi known to live in Surrey, but spend time in Burnaby

Police are asking for help locating a Surrey man wanted province-wide for numerous alleged crimes.

Manveer Singh Dhesi, 28, is charges with several counts of assault, uttering threats and mischief. He’s known to live in Surrey, but police say he also frequents Burnaby.

Burnaby RCMP are asking anyone with information about Dhesi or his whereabouts to reach out to them at 604-646-9999. Anyone who sees Dhesi in person is told not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

READ ALSO: Vancouver looks to frozen eggs to help control Canada goose population

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimeSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. to announce plan for access to diabetes drug Ozempic, hyped for weight loss

Just Posted

Pictured is the McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant in Esquimalt. The CRD has received some results from thermal processing pilots that were looking at long-term options for the region’s biosolids. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Thermal processes possible for CRD’s long-term biosolid solution

Jesse Roper of Metchosin kicks off the August Phillips Backyard music festival. (Black Press Media file photo)
Phillips Backyard festival announces summer lineup

Audrey Bestwick, left, and Yashita Kaku both came home with a medal haul, including gold for Bestwick and bronze for Kaku in individual competition as well as a silver in team kumite. (Courtesy Kraig Devlin)
South Island karate kids score high medal count in BC Games

A CO2 handgun-like device was seized from a Saanich man after he was disarmed by nightclub security on March 26. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria club security guards disarm man with CO2-powered gun-like device

Pop-up banner image