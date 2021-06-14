North Saanich council Monday will consider the results of a survey conducted by the North Saanich Residents Association that finds little support for increased densification. (Black Press Media File)

North Saanich council Monday will consider the results of a survey conducted by the North Saanich Residents Association that finds little support for increased densification. (Black Press Media File)

Survey finds little support for increased density in North Saanich

North Saanich Residents Association conducted the online survey

The president of the North Saanich Residents Association (NSRA) says the results of a new survey show little support for increased densification in the community.

John Kafka said while the survey didn’t show much support for increased densification, that doesn’t mean they were saying ‘no densification.’

The NSRA released the results of a survey that asked residents eight questions around a range of topics, including the character of North Saanich, preferred location for housing and levels of support for development options such as subdividing.

The survey found 17 per cent of respondents agreed with that statement that North Saanich “should supply a range of services, amenities and housing options similar to those of other nearby municipalities” while 83 agreed or strongly agreed that North Saanich should limit housing to sites allowed in the current OCP.

An accompanying analysis of the survey results finds that that “residents surveyed by the NSRA clearly stated that the long-term development of the community should reflect the desire of the residents to retain rural qualities and should not reflect external demands for housing growth.”

The results of the survey appear as residents weigh competing perspectives on the housing question during the ongoing review of the Official Community Plan. Voices like those of former mayor Alice Finall warned of undue influence by developers, while the Urban Development Institute has questioned current land-planning policies against the face of demographic changes and rising housing costs.

RELATED: North Saanich asked to create more affordable, diverse housing

RELATED: Former North Saanich mayor questions substance and process of OCP review

Kafka said the NSRA offered the survey because of what he called dissatisfaction among residents with questions around housing in the municipality’s OCP process.

“Our survey wasn’t designed with any specific agenda other than to provide clear questions on housing, because we didn’t think the project team’s questions on housing clearly identified what the potential interest or non-interest was with densification,” he said.

NSRA said 95 individuals (90 per cent of which are identified as residents and homeowners in North Saanich) completed the survey. The survey did not ask whether respondents were members of the NSRA.

North Saanich council Monday adjourned before dealing with correspondence items, including the survey results, but it is expected to take them up next Monday.

The municipality has shared both the UDI report and the NSRA survey results with the OCP review project team, but neither document will make the engagement summary for this current, second phase of the OCP review process. A spokesperson for the municipality said the survey results are not appearing in the summary because the municipality did not design the survey.

The NSRA claims a current membership of 142 North Saanich households, representing over 225 residents. NSRA says 344 residents living on the Saanich Peninsula follow the organization through PlaceSpeak.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Unemployment rate in Greater Victoria stagnates at 6.3 per cent in May
Next story
Saanich requests funding help from neighbours to preserve Kings Road green space

Just Posted

The District of Saanich has pinpointed funding requests to Oak Bay and Victoria to help offset the purchase price of the Kings Park greenspace and keep the property intact. (Courtesy District of Saanich)
Saanich requests funding help from neighbours to preserve Kings Road green space

District hopes Victoria and Oak Bay will join them in protecting urban green space

North Saanich council Monday will consider the results of a survey conducted by the North Saanich Residents Association that finds little support for increased densification. (Black Press Media File)
Survey finds little support for increased density in North Saanich

North Saanich Residents Association conducted the online survey

According to Statistics Canada, the unemployment rate in Greater Victoria stood at 6.3 per cent in May 2021, nearly unchanged from April’s rate of 6.2 per cent. (Black Press Media File)
Unemployment rate in Greater Victoria stagnates at 6.3 per cent in May

Latest figures reflect conditions before lifting of public health measures

Thriving Toots Wilderness School is trying to buy a 98-acre plot of undeveloped land from the Boys and Girls’ Club of Greater Victoria in Metchosin. (Contributed/Thriving Roots)
Hopeful buyers of Boys and Girls’ Club land in Metchosin would keep it wild

Nature-based school, partners trying to secure financing to buy 98-acre property: school director

Victoria police are looking for Delmer Esau who was last seen in Esquimalt June 1. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Search continues for man last seen in Esquimalt

Delmer Esau, 35, hasn’t been seen since June 1

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a plenary session at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, England on Friday June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada donating 13M surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor countries

Trudeau says the government will pay for 87 million shots to be distributed to poor countries

Cruise ship passengers arrive at Juneau, Alaska in 2018. Cruise lines have begun booking passengers for trips from Seattle to Alaska as early as this July, bypassing B.C. ports that are not allowed to have visitors until March 2022 under a Canadian COVID-19 restrictions. (Michael Penn/Juneau Empire)
B.C. doesn’t depend on U.S. law to attract cruise ships, Horgan says

Provinces to get update next week on Canada’s border closure

This undated photo provided by Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails shows a scout donating cookies to firefighters in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, as part of the Hometown Heroes program. As the coronavirus pandemic wore into the spring selling season, many Girl Scout troops nixed their traditional cookie booths for safety reasons. That resulted in millions of boxes of unsold cookies. (Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails via AP)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies

Since majority of cookies are sold in-person, pandemic made the shortfall expected

In this artist’s sketch, Nathaniel Veltman makes a video court appearance in London, Ont., on June 10, 2021 as Justice of the Peace Robert Seneshen (top left) and lawyer Alayna Jay look on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould
Terror charges laid against London attack suspect

Crown says Nathaniel Veltman’s four counts of first-degree murder constitute an act of terrorism

Premier John Horgan speaks as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, right, and health minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan during a press conference from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. officials to provide details on Step 2 of COVID reopening plan Monday

Step 2 could allow for larger gatherings and a resumption of recreational travel

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller is seen during a news conference, Wednesday May 19, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Indigenous child-welfare battle heads to court despite calls for Ottawa to drop cases

Feds are poised to argue against two Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rulings

The Great Ogopogo Bathtub Race has been held in Summerland as a fundraising event. Do you know which Canadian city introduced this sport? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A summer’s day at the water

How much do you know about boats, lakes and water?

Two-year-old Ivy McLeod laughs while playing with Lucky the puppy outside their Chilliwack home on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: B.C. family finds ‘perfect’ puppy with limb difference for 2-year-old Ivy

Ivy has special bond with Lucky the puppy who was also born with limb difference

The Walmart store along Highway 16 will be removing its traditional belt checkout lines and offering a “100 per cent self-checkout” option to customers. (Black Press File Photo)
Walmart getting rid of human cashiers at B.C. store as part of pilot project

And preparing online grocery purchase service

Most Read