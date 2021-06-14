(Black Press Media file photo)

Copper piping missing, as suspect found with tools in Oak Bay commercial block

Police briefs include missing dinghy, speed stop turned impaired, wallet swiped from unlocked car

The sounds of cutting metal led to an arrest early Sunday morning in the 2200-block of Cadboro Bay Road.

Oak Bay police were called June 13 after a security guard at a commercial complex heard the sounds of someone cutting metal. Police found a suspect in the basement in possession of a wrench and pipe with a saw noted nearby. Police also report a missing section of copper piping in the vicinity.

A 34-year-old man was released on conditions not to attend the building or possess break and enter tools and to report to a bail supervisor. He is also to appear in court.

Dinghy found before it was missing

A dinghy found the week before was reported stolen June 9 – and it didn’t get far.

The white and grey inflatable boat was reported stolen from the Oak Bay Marina. The description as a 10-foot Walker Bay with no motor sounded an awful lot like one found abandoned the week before on the shore near the Oak Bay Beach Hotel. The owner confirmed the inflatable found just up the shoreline was his boat.

Bank card convenient for thief

Police have yet to identify a suspect after someone swiped a wallet from an unlocked car in the 1700-block of Lulie Street. The theft was discovered June 12 and a bank card that had been in the wallet was used at a downtown convenience store.

Speed stop nets vehicle impound

An officer stopped a car for speeding but noted signs of liquor consumption from the driver Sunday.

The officer was conducting radar in the 2700-block of Foul Bay Road on June 13 and stopped the 35-year-old man. The driver failed two roadside screenings and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition, had the vehicle impounded for 30 days and was issued a speeding ticket with a $196 fine.

Most Read