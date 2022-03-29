Victoria police arrested a man at gunpoint on Wark Street on Tuesday morning in relation to a trio of knifepoint robberies, including two that happened Monday in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

Suspect in 3 knifepoint robberies arrested at gunpoint Tuesday in Victoria

Police confirm man matches description of suspect in 2 Monday thefts in Saanich

A suspect wanted in connection to a string of knife-point robberies in Saanich and Victoria was arrested at gunpoint by VicPD officers on Tuesday.

Just before 5 a.m. Monday, Saanich officers responded to a call from a convenience store in the 3200 block of Douglas Street about a robbery.

A man raised a knife and demanded money from the clerk, Saanich police said. The clerk was not injured, but the thief left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen walking eastbound toward Blanshard Street.

Just after 6 p.m. the same day, officers were called to a restaurant in the 3400 block of Douglas Street, where a suspect had raised a knife and demanded money. Police were unable to locate the suspect.

On Tuesday, Victoria police officers arrested a man at gunpoint just after 10:30 a.m. in the 2500-block of Wark Street. A knife and cash were seized after the man was searched.

Minutes earlier, VicPD got a call about a man robbing a business in the 700-block of Bay Street while showing a knife. The man reportedly entered the staff-only section of the establishment, brandished the knife and demanded cash. Staff handed the man money before he left and were not physically injured.

Officers tracked the suspect down man minutes later two blocks over on Wark Street, helped by a detailed description given by staff.

Saanich detectives later confirmed that the man arrested on Tuesday was the same person wanted in the Monday incidents. The man remains in custody and charges related to robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose will be submitted for approval.

