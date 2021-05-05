(Black Press Media file photo)

Suspect in custody after two men threatened with knife on Wharf Street

Greater Victoria man prohibited from carrying weapons after previous stabbing conviction

One man is in custody after two pedestrians were threatened with a knife.

The Victoria Police Department was called to the 1300-block of Wharf Street shortly before 10 a.m. on May 4 for a report of a man brandishing a knife and threatening to harm two men.

The two men, who were working in the area, reported they were standing in a parking lot near their vehicle when an agitated man approached them with a knife. They tried to de-escalate the situation, according to a statement from VicPD, but the man became more aggressive and abruptly left the parking lot.

Officers located a suspect behind an abandoned building near the scene and arrested him without incident. Upon searching the man, officers did find a knife.

The man had conditions prohibiting him from possessing weapons, stemming from a previous conviction for stabbing a man.

The suspect was held in custody and faces recommended charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and breach of probation.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

(Black Press Media file photo)
