Suspect photos posted online after $80 tequila stolen in Saanich

Crime Stoppers posted undated surveillance images of what appears to be a woman they say stole a bottle of tequila worth $80. (Facebook/Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is talking tequila again, taking to its Facebook page to find someone suspected of stealing from a Saanich liquor store.

The organization posted undated surveillance images of what appears to be a woman, wearing a floral tank top and jean shorts, suspected of stealing a bottle of tequila worth $80.

“Now, you obviously have a moderate taste for decent tequila, but you obviously don’t have the taste to purchase it legally. So, now here you are, on our Facebook page for all of our amazing followers to see and they will most certainly give us your name,” the post reads.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information to call 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

READ ALSO: Man walks out of Oak Bay liquor store with $140 bottle of tequila

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Policetheft