Suspect sought after firing handgun outside Victoria business

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help locating a man after a firearm was discharged outside a business.

Police say the suspect attempted to enter a closed business in the 1900-block of Foul Bay Road just before 11 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 15).

According to VicPD, the man banged on the door, fired what appeared to be a handgun into the air and then left the area on foot.

Investigators aren’t sure if the gun was a replica, a pellet gun or an actual firearm.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 20 to 30 years old, around six feet tall with short brown hair and brown facial stubble.

He was wearing a navy blue T-shirt, black pants, grey and blue sneakers and a T-shirt around his head.

Anyone who witnesses this incident is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654.

