Suspect sought after string of thefts, property damage in Langford, Metchosin

The West Shore RCMP has released a photo of a suspect sought in connection to a string of thefts from vehicles and property damage in Langford and Metchosin. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

Police have released an image of a suspect sought in connection to a string of thefts and property damage on the West Shore.

West Shore RCMP has received at least 12 reports this year in Metchosin and Langford – eight involving theft from vehicles and four of damage to personal property.

Several people have described seeing a male suspect and gave similar descriptions.

Police have released a photo of a suspect that was captured by a resident’s home surveillance system, taken on Jan. 7 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The male suspect is described as having light to medium-coloured skin. He was wearing a green or camo-patterned jacket with a white logo on the upper left side, black pants, white runners and a bright green cloth covering the bottom half of his face.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the man to call the detachment at 250-474-2264.

