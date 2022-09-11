Burnaby RCMP are asking for help identifying a man suspected of sexual assault. (Photo courtesy of Burnaby RCMP)

Suspect sought by Burnaby RCMP reportedly ‘pinched a 6-year-old boy’s buttocks’

Sept. 9 incident being investigated as a sexual assault

Burnaby RCMP are asking for help identifying a man suspected of pinching a young boy’s buttocks in the food court of a local mall.

Officers attended the Metrotown shopping centre on Friday (Sept. 9) at about 4 p.m. after the alleged sexual assault was reported. They were told an elderly man “grabbed and pinched a 6-year-old boy’s buttocks” in the food court before fleeing the scene.

A video provided to police by a witness shows the suspect as an elderly man wearing glasses and a baseball cap over short white hair. He was wearing a suit jacket, button-down checkered shirt, pants and loafers, and carried a walking stick.

“If you recognize the man in the photo, please come forward and speak to our investigators,” Corp. Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP said in a news release. “There have been no similar reports in the area, but if you know of a similar incident or witnessed this one, we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and cite file #22-30330.

