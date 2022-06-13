Suspect sought in possible child luring incident near Victoria school

Man reportedly asked 2 students to accompany him to his vehicle Monday afternoon

Victoria police are following up after a suspicious incident was reported at Sir James Douglas elementary school in Fairfield on Monday afternoon.

VicPD officers responded to a call from the school around 12:45 p.m. Two students had reported being asked by an unknown man near Fairfield Road and Moss Street to accompany them to his vehicle so they could complete their homework. The students refused and went straight to a staff member, who called police immediately.

The man is described as Caucasian, approximately 40 years old with “scruffy” facial hair. At the time he was wearing a black jacket over a red hooded sweater, blue and yellow plaid pants, and sandals with red and yellow mismatched socks. No vehicle description was obtained.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or observed someone matching this description to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

