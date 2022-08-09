Suspect throws brick at pregnant woman’s stomach in downtown Nanaimo

One person is in custody after allegedly throwing a brick at a pregnant woman in downtown Nanaimo. The woman was struck in the stomach and rushed to hospital. (News Bulletin file photo)

A pregnant woman was rushed to hospital after she was struck in the stomach by a brick thrown by a person in the throes of an apparent mental health crisis downtown.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, after a 37-year-old woman became violent and started striking out randomly at people on Victoria Crescent. The suspect then ran up Commercial Street to Museum Way where she threw a brick at the victim.

“It was quite clear the individual was in a mental health crisis and was causing a disturbance on the street and at one point picked up a brick and threw the brick at a mother and her daughter,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

The victim, who was with her four-year-old daughter, managed to shield the girl from the brick that was thrown from about one metre away.

“She stepped in front of her daughter, who may have taken the brunt of the brick if she hadn’t done that,” O’Brien said. “She was quite far along in her pregnancy, too, and was taken to hospital.”

He said several bystanders got control of the suspect, and with help from a downtown security guard, managed to detain the individual until police arrived.

O’Brien described the suspect as someone well-known to police, but who can’t be identified until charges have been formally laid. The suspect remains in custody and could be facing a charge of assault with a weapon. No court date has been set.

Police did not have an update on the pregnant woman’s condition.

