Police say a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on 16 Avenue led to the seizure of a large dialer bag full of suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The suspectec drugs were found inside the rectum of the vehicle’s passenger. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Police say a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on 16 Avenue led to the seizure of a large dialer bag full of suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The suspectec drugs were found inside the rectum of the vehicle’s passenger. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Suspected drugs pulled from passenger’s rectum following Surrey vehicle stop

Trafficking charges pending for two arrested May 14

Surrey RCMP have an “eye opening” example for those considering entering the gang lifestyle, after pulling a “drug-filled dialer bag” from the rectum of alleged trafficker.

The incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 14), when officers from the Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit conducted a traffic stop with a rental vehicle in the 15200-block of 16 Avenue.

While interacting with the driver, officers observed evidence consistent with drug trafficking, and both the driver and his passenger were arrested for possession for the purposes of trafficking, a news release states.

Further investigation led officers to locate multiple cellphones.

“Both men were transported to police cells and during a search of the suspects, a large dialer bag full of suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine was located protruding from the rectum of the vehicle’s passenger,” the release continues.

READ ALSO: Vehicle check leads to ‘significant’ drug bust in Surrey

“When the bag was removed police located 18 rocks of suspected crack cocaine with a total weight of 9.05 grams and 26 spitballs of suspected powder cocaine with total weight of 14.05 grams.”

The two men were released from custody pending further investigation, which includes lab analysis of the suspected drugs. Charges are pending, the release notes.

READ ALSO: Mounties seize drugs and cash from three people connected to a home in Cloverdale

Const. Sarbjit Sangha said the incident is an eye-opener to the reality of the gang life.

“There are gang members on social media trying to sell the idea that gang life is a life of wealth, luxury and prestige,” she said.

“The reality is that gang members live in constant fear of getting robbed or murdered by other gang members, or getting arrested by police. This is the reason why they risk their lives by sticking bags of deadly drugs into their rectums.”

Surrey RCMP is committed to shattering the image associated to the gang life-style, but educating youth about the dangerous realities of the gang life style, the release continues.

For more information on Surrey RCMP’s anti-gang presentations visit surreyrcmp.ca

Anyone with information about drug trafficking is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DrugsRCMPSurrey

Previous story
Boil water advisory initiated in Port Renfrew

Just Posted

The leucistic crab found off the coast of Sooke. (Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea/Twitter)
White crab found off Sooke coast is never seen in Canada

The odds of the crab’s random leucism mutation are as low as one in six million

Long-time local business and community leader Bob Whyte died on May 11, 2021, six days short of his 78th birthday. (Richard Talbot/Submitted)
Sidney mourns local business and community leader Bob Whyte

Whyte helped to transform Port Sidney Marina and spoke passionately for downtown Sidney

Kulvinder Bains of Victoria won $50,000 on a BC Mountains scratch ticket. (Courtesy BCLC)
Victoria woman plans for new car after $50k lottery win

Winning ticket bought at Saanich store

A COVID-19 exposure has been reported at Oaklands Elementary School with potential exposure dates of May 10 and 11. (Google Streetview)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Oaklands Elementary School in Victoria

Potential exposure dates are May 10 and 11

Victoria police officers arrested a man Tuesday after he threatened officers and bylaw staff with a knife in Cecelia Ravine Park. (Google Streetview)
Man arrested after threatening Victoria police, bylaw with knife

Bylaw was enforcing sheltering rules in Cecelia Ravine Park

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces formation of a new Crown corporation called InBC to manage $500 million in public funds to help startup companies expand, B.C. legislature, April 27, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Opposition questions B.C.’s ‘people-planet-profit’ investment fund

Low investment returns, high tax rates for entrepreneurs cited

University of Maryland entomologist Paula Shrewsbury, reaches for a cookie topped with a cicada nymph, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Columbia, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in ‘em

Full of protein, gluten-free, low-fat and low-carb, cicadas are eaten by humans in many countries.

Basketball nets have been removed at a school closed due to COVID-19 in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Advocates are mounting a campaign to declare a crisis among Canadian youth as children’s hospitals report a staggering rise in the demand for mental health services during the pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Advocates say Canada’s youth mental health crisis has ‘life and death’ stakes

#CodePink campaign urges action to combat the havoc the pandemic is wreaking on youth

Police say a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on 16 Avenue led to the seizure of a large dialer bag full of suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The suspectec drugs were found inside the rectum of the vehicle’s passenger. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Suspected drugs pulled from passenger’s rectum following Surrey vehicle stop

Trafficking charges pending for two arrested May 14

The Blue Water Maiden statue stands at the base of the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich., which connects to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The U.S. border agency says it does not consider COVID-19 vaccinations essential for entry purposes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Sancya
U.S. border agency says COVID vax not essential; Canadians could be denied entry

American definition of ‘essential travel’ differing from Canadian

North Coast Trail Ale. (Submitted photo)
Interest in Vancouver Island’s wild north coast continuing to brew

Growing interest in Cape Scott and the North Coast Trail can be washed down with new craft beer

Tofino plans to launch a pay-parking system around its public beaches, including this lot at Chesterman Beach. (Andrew Bailey photo)
Tofino set to charge for parking at public beaches

Fees will be charged at roughly 10 locations including Chesterman Beach

(pixabay stock image)
Opposition leaders want juror demographic data to help fight Canada’s systemic biases

No information of jury makeup collected in Canada right now, preventing research into trends

Most Read