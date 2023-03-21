Gagandeep Singh, 21, surrounded by friends after being attacked at a bus stop in Kelowna in March 2023. (GoFundMe)

Gagandeep Singh, 21, surrounded by friends after being attacked at a bus stop in Kelowna in March 2023. (GoFundMe)

Suspects identified, no arrests made as hate crimes team investigates Kelowna bus stop assault

Police still asking those with dash cam footage from the area/time of the assault to come forward

  • Mar. 21, 2023 9:45 a.m.
  • News

Kelowna RCMP has identified a suspect group in the assault on an international student Friday night.

Gagandeep Singh, 21, is resting at home following an attack after exiting a city bus where his turban was ripped off and he was dragged by his hair.

Investigators are conducting extensive video canvassing and continue to ask anyone with dash camera video from the area of Highway 97 N and the McCurdy bus stop between 10:15 and 10:45 p.m. March 17.

Although the suspect group has been identified, no arrests have been made at this time.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the motive and details of the assault.

“It is imperative that we conduct our investigations methodically and thoroughly to obtain all available evidence” states Acting Officer in Charge of the Kelowna Regional RCMP Inspector Rob Pikola. “We condemn this incident and take all acts of violence in our community very seriously.”

The BC Hate Crimes Team has also been engaged to ensure any hate elements are identified and investigated.

READ MORE: Community rallies behind international student assaulted in Kelowna

READ MORE: ‘Hate crime committed by cowards’: Okanagan MP outraged over attack on international student

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Small is mighty’: Langford child with dwarfism stars in hospital campaign
Next story
UVic researchers help bring First Nation back to Nootka Island with wave power

Just Posted

Anna’s hummingbird babies need near constant feeding by syringe. (Courtesy BC SPCA)
Disturbed nests, chicks best left alone in Greater Victoria, says wildlife specialist

So pleased with her golden gown selection from The Magic Wand Project, Angelina Moodie shared photos of the big day with founder Elizabeth Surerus. (Courtesy Elizabeth Surerus)
Low-cost borrowing an option for grad celebration gear in Greater Victoria

West Shore RCMP saw an increase in the number of child pornography cases it investigated in 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
Child pornography investigations double on the West Shore

The Gulf Islands Fire Rescue Cadet Camp includes instruction in auto extrication. (Courtesy Greg Hankins)
Southern Gulf Islands and southern Vancouver Island youth receiving fire and rescue training