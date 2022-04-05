Teen injured after being hit by driver in marked Oak Bay crosswalk

A teen suffered only minor cuts and bruises after being hit in a crosswalk.

Oak Bay police were called to the intersection of Foul Bay and Cadboro Bay roads March 29. A 16-year-old girl was crossing the road when she was hit, police said in a statement. The teen was treated at the scene and the 38-year-old woman driving was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.

Flipping out for a fine

Oak Bay officers ticketed a driver after he crashed into parked vehicles March 29.

Officers were called to the 2100-block of Epworth Street for a report of a crash and discovered a vehicle on its roof. The 33-year-old man driving was issued a ticket for driving without due care with a fine of $368.

Border call nets scissors

A man stopped with a pair of scissors was turned over to Saanich police after Oak Bay officers were called for a report of a man waving a knife on the border.

Oak Bay officers arrived in the area of Haultain Street and Richmond Road where a 33-year-old man was found with a pair of scissors.

Separate jewelry, saw heists

A resident returned home March 28 to find the residence broken into. Oak Bay police were called to the 1100-block of Beach Drive where personal items and jewelry were reported stolen.

The same day, Oak Bay Police received a report of a theft by someone who had set up a tent trailer at their residence in the 3000-block of Plymouth Road. The complainant returned to find a Bosch corded oscillating saw had been stolen.

Fake textbook sale costs $150

On March 29, Oak Bay police received a report of a fraud from a student at the University of Victoria. The person was selling textbooks online and was sent a picture of a cheque with funds more than they were asking for the book. The suspect requested that the individual transfer the additional funds to a friend who needed money. The cheque bounced and the seller was out $150.

Messy potential theft

On April 2, the Oak Bay Police received a report of a theft in the area of Monterey Avenue and Brighton Avenue. The person reported their pickup truck had been broken into and the contents of the glove box and centre console were strewn about. It is unknown if anything was taken.

New face on the team

Oak Bay Police Department welcomed its newest member this week. Const. Steven Twardy, a former VicPD officer, was sworn in April 4 and comes with 17 years of policing experience.

No jokes, Oak Bay kids are great

Const. Natalie Mishrigi and Const. Jennifer Gibbs spent some time April 1 handing out positive tickets to youth in the community. The officers found and rewarded young people wearing bike helmets, crossing the street safely and just being good kids. Each kid received a free drop-in pass to the local recreation centre.

