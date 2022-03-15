Teenage girls bear-sprayed during home invasion in Nanaimo

RCMP ask for public’s help to try to find suspect, who was dressed in camouflage clothing

A Nanaimo family is ‘traumatized’ after a man broke into their home, pepper-sprayed two teenage girls and made off with electronics and other items.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, who’ve characterized the incident as a home invasion, the culprit broke into the house on the 5200 block of Lost Lake Road, in north Nanaimo, shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, March 14.

“Two teenage sisters were at home at the time when an individual, who was wearing a balaclava and was dressed in camouflage, burst into the home and hit them with bear spray,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

After coming face-to-face with the intruder, the sisters wisely ran from the home to a nearby residence. Police officers were on scene within minutes and brought a police dog, but could not locate the suspect. RCMP say it appears the suspect entered the home through an unlocked door.

“A hockey bag was missing from the home, with its contents emptied out, which was likely used to carry away some stolen electronics,” O’Brien said.

According to a social media post by the girls’ mother, laptops and snowboard gear were among the items taken.

Paramedics attended and treated the girls for the lingering effects of the bear spray and were turned over to their parents’ care.

“Other than that they were fine, but very traumatized by the ordeal,” O’Brien said. “This was a very brazen incident that took place in the middle of the afternoon, which actually may assist in our investigation because someone may have seen the suspect either entering or leaving the home. We also have some really vigilant Block Watches in the area who will obviously assist police with their investigation.”

Nanaimo RCMP want to speak with any possible witness and are also requisition any dash cam or home security camera video taken between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Monday for anyone matching the description of the suspect or anyone matching the description of the suspect or vehicles that appeared out of place.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-8688.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo city councillors discuss perceptions and realities of neighbourhood safety



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crime