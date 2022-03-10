The Town of View Royal is warning motorists to expect brief delays Friday morning when travelling on Island Highway between Wilfert and Hart roads. (Photo Courtesy of Town of View Royal)

The Town of View Royal is warning motorists to expect brief delays Friday morning when travelling on Island Highway between Wilfert and Hart roads. (Photo Courtesy of Town of View Royal)

Telecom lines installation to cause brief traffic delays Friday in View Royal

Traffic on Island Highway between Wilfert and Hart roads will see mid-morning delays

The Town of View Royal is warning motorists to expect a brief traffic delay on Island Highway this Friday morning (March 11).

Telus will be installing new fibre optic lines in the area between Wilfert and Hart roads between 10 and 11 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., one lane of northbound traffic will be closed and at approximately 10:30 a.m., all lanes will be closed for about two minutes while the line is brought across the roadway.

Work will continue for another half hour, but traffic disruptions are not expected once the line has been brought across the road.

Traffic control staff will be on site to direct traffic, and motorists are asked to lower their speed and use caution while travelling through the work zone.

READ MORE: View Royal adds additional grants, expenditures to financial plan

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Town of View RoyalTrafficWest Shore

Previous story
B.C. MLA slams new Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship
Next story
Alumni group wants education ministry to investigate Vic High land exchange

Just Posted

VicPD and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team respond to an incident in the 1900-block of Douglas Street March 10. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
UPDATE: Man in crisis assessed in hospital after lengthy Victoria police response

Motorists travelling on the section of Island Highway between Wilfert and Hart roads in View Royal will experience minor delays Friday mid-morning (March 11) due to installation of fibre optic lines by a Telus crew. (Google Street View)
Telecom lines installation to cause brief traffic delays Friday in View Royal

Royals captain Tarun Fizer had four points in Victoria’s Western Hockey League win over Portland on March 8 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Royals)
Victoria Royals split games with Portland, face big weekend in Prince George

Seismic upgrading and expansion work at Victoria High School is ongoing and the school expects to welcome students in 2023. One alumni group is not happy with a land exchange agreement between the school board and city that could have implications for the school’s Memorial Stadium and track. (Black Press Media file photo)
Alumni group wants education ministry to investigate Vic High land exchange