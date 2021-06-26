Sidney’s Town Crier Kenny Podmore will be walking the streets of Sidney on Canada Day, handing out Canada pins and flags, while dressed in red and white. (Black Press Media File)

Televised musical show features in Sidney’s revised Canada Day celebrations

Winspear Centre site of concert, town crier Kenny Podmore to hand out flags

As in 2020, Sidney will not host its familiar slate of events before and on Canada Day, but familiar individuals and institutions will nonetheless play roles in revised celebrations.

Randy and Tal Bachman, Aaron Pritchett, Tom Wilson and iskwe, Michael Kaeshammer, Alex Cuba and Jess Moskaluke will perform from the stage of Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre on Canada Day as part of a television special.

Sidney’s town crier Kenny Podmore, joined by his consort, will also be on hand for Canada Day, walking the streets of Sidney, giving out Canada pins and flags, while dressed in red and white.

