Temporary inhalation-focused consumption site coming to downtown Victoria

Service will open sometime in November across from The Harbour

A temporary inhalation-focused overdose prevention site will open in November on an unoccupied city-owned lot at 926 Pandora Ave. (Black Press Media file photo)

A new supervised inhalation site is coming to downtown Victoria to help combat an increasingly toxic drug supply, Island Health revealed Thursday (Oct. 14).

The satellite service will open sometime in November on an unoccupied city-owned lot at 926 Pandora Ave. to help expand services currently offered at The Harbour. The existing supervised consumption site is located across the street at 941 Pandora Ave., where space and ventilation don’t allow for inhaled consumption.

READ MORE: 184 people died of illicit drug overdoses in July in B.C.’s 2nd deadliest month on record

Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily with space for up to 15 people at a time, the temporary location will consist of a covered area with ventilation to minimize outdoor smoke. Additionally, fencing and greenery will be installed to decrease the site’s visibility.

In a statement, Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health’s chief medical officer, emphasized the need for an inhalation-focused overdose prevention service to “help save lives and improve peoples’ connections with health care services” in downtown Victoria.

Data from the B.C. Coroners Service shows that smoking has been the most common mode of consumption since 2017.

READ MORE: Province responds after Oak Bay police sound alarm over lack of naloxone funding

This temporary location will serve Greater Victoria for approximately 10 months. Island Health said it’s been seeking a permanent location for its inhalation site for over a year, but until a long-term solution is secured, 926 Pandora Ave. will fill the gaps in consumption services.

“We’re willing to provide city-owned land on an interim basis while Island Health develops a longer-term solution,” Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said in the same statement. “This temporary solution will support people where they are at and will save lives.”

Island Health will also be increasing funding for security on Pandora Avenue.

Do you have a story tip? Email: tegwyn.hughes@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

B.C. overdosesGreater Victoria’s opioid crisis