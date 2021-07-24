Terminus building nears completion, first tenants are lining up

Gym, co-working space among first to sign leases in District 56 in Langford

Terminus at District 56 on Peatt Road and Hockley Avenue in Langford is in its final stages of construction. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

The Terminus building on the corner of Peatt Road and Hockley Ave is complete and its first tenants are moving in. Finishing touches on the sidewalk are still being completed, but the developer, Design Build Services, has already moved its staff into their new offices.

A fitness franchise, F45, has leased a space on the ground floor and a co-working space called Langford Business Center will be on the second level with access to the rooftop patio. The gym is expected to open this summer, and the co-working space hopes to open this fall.

The mass timber building, constructed by Design Build Services of Langford, is a six-storey, LEED registered commercial space that’s part of an area called District 56 with the first two buildings underway.

Design Build Services claims the neighbouring building, Tallwood 1, is the tallest mass-timber structure in Canada. That 11-storey building will be part residential, part commercial.

Moe’s Home Collection has signed on for a ground floor location, expected to open early 2022.

Proponents say mass timber has a lighter carbon footprint than other building materials such as steel and concrete. The province has invested over $6 million in contributions to specific projects trying to promote the use and manufacture of mass timber in B.C.

Mass timber is a relatively recent innovation in building technology. It fuses layers of wood with glue, nails or dowels, creating strong panels, posts and beams. The Canadian building code is being updated to account for the material.

The province recently announced another $2 million in available funding towards “one-time costs associated with design development, permitting and construction activities.”

