UPDATE: The Home Depot gains expansion work in University Heights redevelopment plan

Wesbild has submitted finalized plans for the University Heights redevelopment project. (Photo courtesy Wesbild Holdings Ltd.)

The relaunch of the University Heights project is going ahead toward the next stage of approval with one major change – an expansion to the The Home Depot store.

The massive development proposal by Wesbild was put on pause in the fall of 2020 for further negotiations, since The Home Depot’s current lease would prevent construction on a portion of their site.

In exchange for allowing the proposal to move forward, it was agreed that The Home Depot would receive a 10,000-square-foot expansion.

“The development will allow people to live, work and play in a vibrant community,” said Mayor Fred Haynes, adding he is thrilled the project is moving forward to the next stage.

Wesbild’s plan calls for the shopping centre to be replaced by nearly 600 rental homes, modern commercial space and transit upgrades. Specific features include an anchor grocery store, various dining options, medical and other health services and a daycare of up to 11,000 square feet.

“This project is an example of something that shows great social responsibility, climate responsibility and sensitivity to needs in the community,” said Bruce Williams, CEO of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce.

The University Heights project is the largest development in Saanich in nearly a decade, since the Uptown centre was built.

“The dedication to meaningful collaboration in developing a reimagined University Heights is at the core of our commitment to one key objective: a better University Heights for the people of Saanich,” the company said in a statement.

The proposal is “consistent with the mission of the Shelbourne Valley Action Plan” and its goals, Wesbild states on the project site, universityheightsvictoria.com.

