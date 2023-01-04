(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Thief steals Kelowna bylaw vehicle, busted by off-duty Mountie

The constable witnessed a bylaw officer running after the vehicle in the downtown area

A man who tried to steal a City of Kelowna bylaw vehicle didn’t get too far, thanks to an off-duty RCMP officer.

On Jan. 2, the constable witnessed a bylaw officer running after the vehicle in the downtown area. He picked up the officer in his personal vehicle and followed the stolen car until it stopped in a lane behind the library.

The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run, but was chased down by the police officer and arrested. Charges of theft and impaired operation of a motor vehicle have been recommended against a Kelowna man.

He was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rail Trail attackers found, one in custody

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BylawsKelownaRCMPstolen autos

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver’s December home sales down 52% from year ago: B.C. real estate board
Next story
West Shore RCMP investigating suspected arson in View Royal

Just Posted

An aerial view over downtown Victoria and the Inner Harbour. Victoria has been named the 10th friendliest city in the world by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler magazine. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria named 10th friendliest city in world by travel magazine

The West Shore RCMP is investigating a suspected arson which significantly damaged three parked vehicles in View Royal Jan. 3. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP investigating suspected arson in View Royal

Oak Bay officers seek information after a jogger was frightened by white van while that appeared to be following them on Dec. 29 around 8 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police seek suspect after jogger followed by white panel van in Oak Bay

The Tim Hortons on Goldstream Avenue has long lines in the morning. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford tops Tim Hortons list for ordering this strong coffee