(File photo)

(File photo)

Thieves siphon 13,000 litres of diesel from northern B.C. school district works yard

Police called to 100 Mile House School District 27 yard last Monday

Police are seeking information on a large fuel theft – 13,000 litres – in 100 Mile House.

On Monday (Aug. 22), 100 Mile RCMP were called to the School District 27 yard. A person was seen in the yard dressed in a raincoat and balaclava on surveillance video. It is believed the suspect was in the yard at 11 p.m. on Saturday until Sunday at 1:15 p.m.

Evidence at the scene suggests a fuel line was put through the fence and into the fuel tank, police said. It is believed the person responsible would have a large truck with a fuel storage tank in it, due to the volume of fuel stolen.

Police are looking for witnesses, as well as anyone who has dashcam footage from within the area.


lauren.keller@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimeSchool District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)

Previous story
Good Samaritan tries to rescue dog in B.C. community, gets threatened with knife
Next story
Saanich police looking for 5 suspects after youth attacked on bus

Just Posted

The Saanich Police Department has released two images of each of the five suspects sought in relation to an assault on a BC Transit bus. (Courtesy of Saanich Police Department)
Saanich police looking for 5 suspects after youth attacked on bus

Greek Fest returns in full swing for the event’s 21st year, bringing traditional food and entertainment to thousands of attendees at the Greek Community Centre in Royal Oak, Aug. 26 to 28 and Sept. 2 to 5. (Courtesy of Jim Koutougos)
Greater Victoria’s Greek Fest makes full return Aug. 26

Walk-in services at the Sidney Satellite outpatient lab will be closed until Sept. 6. (Google Streetview)
Walk-in services temporarily closing at Sidney outpatient lab

Gas prices across Greater Victoria are up 12 cents per litre. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
Greater Victoria sees gas prices jump 12 cents overnight

Pop-up banner image