Kamloops RCMP are investigating at least four incidents in which thieves have drilled holes in gas tanks of trucks to empty them of the petrol. (File photo)

Thieves target vehicle gas tanks in Kamloops as petrol prices soar

RCMP investigating numerous incidents of drilling and draining

  • Mar. 11, 2022 4:45 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

The skyrocketing price of gas has thieves targeting the liquid gold in truck tanks.

In the past two weeks, Kamloops Mounties have been investigating at least four incidents in which thieves have drilled holes in gas tanks of trucks to empty them of the petrol.

On Feb. 27 and Feb. 28, vehicles parked in the 1200-block of Rogers Way and the 1300-block of Hugh Allan Drive — areas in Aberdeen filled with hotels — were targeted. On March 7 and March 8, gas tanks in trucks parked in the 1400-block of Pearson Place in Aberdeen and in the 2000-block of West Trans-Canada Highway in versatile were also drilled and drained.

The recent rash of drilling and draining is not a new illicit practice as there have been similar reports in the past — including a series of such crimes in Kamloops and the Okanagan in 2019.

“Whoever is responsible for these thefts is not just stealing gas, but creating a whole string of expenses far greater than the price of the fuel they’re making off with,” Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a statement. “It’s really important for people to be good neighbours and watch for any suspicious activity in their communities. If you see something suspicious, please call police (at 250-828-3000), but also try to capture as much information about the suspects as possible, such as their licence plate or description.”

Although a locked gas cap won’t prevent someone from drilling into a gas tank, Evelyn said it could help keep fuel safe in vehicles that sit closer to the ground and are harder to get under.

“Parking in a secured, well-lit area, such as a garage or fenced enclosure can also be helpful for theft prevention,” said Cpl. Dana Napier of the Kamloops RCMP’s community policing unit. “If you must park on the street, avoid dark and isolated areas. The more visible your vehicle, the better.”

In addition, police are asking people to be mindful of the smell and presence of gasoline when returning to their vehicle after a period of time, in case the tank has been compromised.

Read more: Gas prices on the rise across the Interior

Read more: B.C. gas prices top $2 per litre as Russian invasion sends crude oil surging

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

gas prices

Previous story
View Royal adopts plastic bag ban bylaw
Next story
Here we go again: cuts to counselling, music possible for Greater Victoria schools

Just Posted

The Indigenous Perspectives Society and HeroWork unveiled the society’s newly renovated headquarters Saturday featuring a modern design, larger training spaces and plenty of showcased Indigenous heritage. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
‘We feel very honoured’: Renovated Indigenous Perspectives Society Langford HQ unveiled

Rally organizer D’Arcy Briggs calls on the federal government to implement the Just Transition Act – legislation that would ensure a greener economy. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Climate justice rally demands federal implementation of the Just Transition Act

Niobe Thompson, left, is the co-director of Carbon – The Unauthorised Biography. (Photo courtesy of Carbon - The Unauthorised Biography)
Victoria filmmaker’s new doc explores the ‘wonderful and horrible irony’ of carbon

Sidney’s council meeting as committee-of-the-whole has started the process of gathering public input for plans by Beacon Brewing to expand liquor service. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre, Beacon Brewing tap province for expanded service