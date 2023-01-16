This Greater Victoria grocery store chain is dropping Air Miles

But will shoppers be happy with its replacement at Thrifty Foods?

The parking lot of the Mariner Village Mall in Sidney, which includes Thrifty Foods. (Wolf Depner/News)

When you pay at the checkout at a Thrifty Foods location in Greater Victoria, you’re used to being asked if you have Air Miles.

That’s a question you’ll no longer be hearing.

That’s because the grocery store chain is dropping Air Miles, transitioning to a different points program.

“Empire and its select banners across the country, including Thrifty Foods, will be transitioning from Air Miles to Scene+ beginning in Atlantic Canada in August 2022, and then continue across the rest of Canada culminating in early 2023,” reads a post on the Thrifty Foods website.

Until Air Miles are completely dropped, you can continue to collect and redeem Air Miles at Thrifty Foods “until Scene+ is available in your local store. We are committed to continue delivering great value and promotion opportunities to customers through the Air Miles program through the transition.”

Scene+ is one of Canada’s leading lifestyle loyalty programs, says the company.

“The Scene+ program offers members opportunities to earn and redeem points when and how they want to be rewarded,” reads a Thrifty Foods post. “Scene+ will include our leading grocery, pharmacy, liquor and convenience brands in Canada, as well as travel through Expedia, banking solutions through Scotiabank, dining with over 700 Recipe Unlimited restaurants (like Swiss Chalet, Montana’s, Kelseys and Harvey’s), movies through Cineplex and redemption partnerships with great brands like Apple, Best Buy and many others.”

Thrifty Foods says customers will not lose any Air Miles Reward Miles already earned in their stores.

“All A Air Miles Reward Miles accumulated in-store or online prior to Scene+ being available in your local store will be posted to your account within 60 days of an eligible transaction. You can continue to redeem Miles in your local store up until Scene+ goes live. You can continue earning and redeeming Miles across Air Miles coalition partners as you would normally.”

