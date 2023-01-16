The parking lot of the Mariner Village Mall in Sidney, which includes Thrifty Foods. (Wolf Depner/News)

The parking lot of the Mariner Village Mall in Sidney, which includes Thrifty Foods. (Wolf Depner/News)

This Greater Victoria grocery store chain is dropping Air Miles

But will shoppers be happy with its replacement at Thrifty Foods?

When you pay at the checkout at a Thrifty Foods location in Greater Victoria, you’re used to being asked if you have Air Miles.

That’s a question you’ll no longer be hearing.

That’s because the grocery store chain is dropping Air Miles, transitioning to a different points program.

“Empire and its select banners across the country, including Thrifty Foods, will be transitioning from Air Miles to Scene+ beginning in Atlantic Canada in August 2022, and then continue across the rest of Canada culminating in early 2023,” reads a post on the Thrifty Foods website.

Until Air Miles are completely dropped, you can continue to collect and redeem Air Miles at Thrifty Foods “until Scene+ is available in your local store. We are committed to continue delivering great value and promotion opportunities to customers through the Air Miles program through the transition.”

Scene+ is one of Canada’s leading lifestyle loyalty programs, says the company.

“The Scene+ program offers members opportunities to earn and redeem points when and how they want to be rewarded,” reads a Thrifty Foods post. “Scene+ will include our leading grocery, pharmacy, liquor and convenience brands in Canada, as well as travel through Expedia, banking solutions through Scotiabank, dining with over 700 Recipe Unlimited restaurants (like Swiss Chalet, Montana’s, Kelseys and Harvey’s), movies through Cineplex and redemption partnerships with great brands like Apple, Best Buy and many others.”

Thrifty Foods says customers will not lose any Air Miles Reward Miles already earned in their stores.

“All A Air Miles Reward Miles accumulated in-store or online prior to Scene+ being available in your local store will be posted to your account within 60 days of an eligible transaction. You can continue to redeem Miles in your local store up until Scene+ goes live. You can continue earning and redeeming Miles across Air Miles coalition partners as you would normally.”

READ MORE: ‘Adored’: Victoria restaurant named as one of Canada’s most romantic now closing forever

Do you have a story tip? Email: chris.campbell@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Groceries

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATED: ‘Discrepancy’ leads to Metchosin societies butting heads over boundary change
Next story
B.C. to overhaul approval process for building houses in hopes of increasing supply

Just Posted

The parking lot of the Mariner Village Mall in Sidney, which includes Thrifty Foods. (Wolf Depner/News)
This Greater Victoria grocery store chain is dropping Air Miles

The Victoria Royals, donning special Lunar New Year jersey, beat the Kelowna Rockets on Jan. 14. The team has now won four of their last five games. (Courtesy of Victoria Royals)
Playoff spot in reach after Victoria Royals stay hot with weekend sweep

Ian Booth, president of the Victoria Scottish Community Centre Society and Jim Maxwell, president of the Victoria Highland Games Association, stand in front of the nearly finished Craigflower Community and Performing Arts Centre in View Royal Friday (Jan. 13). (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
‘It is spectacular’: $4M Scottish centre opening soon in View Royal

Martin Ouellet (left, front), Sonya Marchand, Scott Rose, Jennifer, Jen Bolster (left, back), Nicolas D’Anjou and Chris Millar attend the BC Emergency Health Services’ Vital Link Award presentation on Sunday (Jan. 15) afternoon. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Victoria trio recognized for saving friend’s life after sudden cardiac arrest