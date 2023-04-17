Transit will be free on April 22. (Black Press file photo)

This is how you can take Greater Victoria transit for free

Earth Day means no fares

More people taking transit is considered a key to reducing the impacts of climate change.

So on this coming Earth Day, April 22, BC Transit is offering free transit.

“Earth Day highlights the importance of sustainability and encourages people to make choices that reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs) and help protect our environment,” says a BC Transit news release. “Taking public transit is one way to make a difference.

Transit will be free in the Victoria Regional Transit System, including handyDART services.

BC Transit

